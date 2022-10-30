Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,282 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

