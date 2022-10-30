Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 20,792 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.