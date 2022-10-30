Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 805 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 805,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.05 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.