Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Trading Up 3.2 %

LSRCY stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 94,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,496. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.