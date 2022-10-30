Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.2 %

LSCC stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

