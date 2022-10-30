LCX (LCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.74 Million

LCX (LCX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and $351,817.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

