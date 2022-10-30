Legend of RPS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.47 Million (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.1355322 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

