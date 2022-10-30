LEMONCHAIN Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007303 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $509,722.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

