Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.18.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.