Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.24 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $188.24 million and $2.59 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.08 or 0.31506075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012305 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,549,082 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

