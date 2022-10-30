Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Up 32.2% in October

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.67.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $223.29 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.