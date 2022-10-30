LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

LKQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

