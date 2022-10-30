Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.87. 2,045,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,927. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $491.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

