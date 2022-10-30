Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

