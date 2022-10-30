Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $38.54 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $38.54 million and $146,926.00 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.44 or 0.31514512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012308 BTC.

About Luxurious Pro Network Token

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

