Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

DRAY stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $8,530,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 309,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 448.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

