Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.62

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.62 and traded as low as $104.00. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $109.15, with a volume of 13,652 shares changing hands.
Macquarie Group Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.13.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
