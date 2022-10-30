Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

