Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

