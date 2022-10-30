Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
