MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $64.50 million and $1,051.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,542.42 or 0.31542824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012320 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

