Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 270,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

