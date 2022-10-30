Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

MAIN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 270,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,898. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

