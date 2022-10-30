Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 313,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manchester United by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 89,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.