Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 313,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manchester United by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 89,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

