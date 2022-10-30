MAP Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92,592.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.27 million and approximately $92,592.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

