MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $39.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

MarineMax stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

