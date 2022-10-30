Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $410.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.80.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $338.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

