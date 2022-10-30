Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $10.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,976. The company has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average is $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

