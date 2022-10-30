Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.52.

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

