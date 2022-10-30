Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, reports. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Materialise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Materialise Stock Up 4.3 %

Materialise stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 0.77. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Materialise by 19.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 154.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 279.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 393.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Materialise by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

