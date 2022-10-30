McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $274.81.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.52.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.