Mdex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.54 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $111.34 million and $25.54 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,496.39 or 0.31392958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,838,619 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

