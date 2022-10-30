Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is tru Independence LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,227,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.