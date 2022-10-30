Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.32-$7.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.50 billion-$59.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.32-$7.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $100.77. 11,227,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.