Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-1.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 5.3 %

MMSI stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,865. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,232,000 after acquiring an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $3,872,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,037 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.