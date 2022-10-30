Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.43.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

META stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,796 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.