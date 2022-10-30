Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $120.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Atlantic Securities to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

