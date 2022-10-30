Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $353.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

