Metawar Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $187.65 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Metawar has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $187.65 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00089355 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

