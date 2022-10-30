Meter Governance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00018940 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $65.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,640,830 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.95729561 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,136,196.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

