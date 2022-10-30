Metis (MTS) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $279,231.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.56 or 0.31586685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012337 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

