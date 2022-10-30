Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Short Interest Update

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Metsä Board Oyj alerts:

Metsä Board Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of MTSAF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Metsä Board Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

About Metsä Board Oyj

Metsä Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service, and graphical packaging applications.

Featured Stories

