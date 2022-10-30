Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $41.07 on Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Midas has a total market cap of $107.07 million and approximately $386,323.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midas has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for $41.07 or 0.00198302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.56 or 0.31586685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 40.49878292 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $389,604.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

