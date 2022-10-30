Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 62,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

