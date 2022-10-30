MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $102.32 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $102.32 million and approximately $54.92 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.44 or 0.31514512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012308 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,323,668 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

