Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOH traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $354.50. 578,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 35.55%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.13.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 36.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.