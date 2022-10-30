Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.50. 578,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.55. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.13.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

