Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of GBARF stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.04. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.29. Monarch Mining has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.67.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

