Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.07).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 181.10 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £972.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,646.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.73. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.80 ($2.78).

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

