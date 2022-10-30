Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Raised by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $346.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.