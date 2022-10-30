Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Moody’s Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $269.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day moving average of $285.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

